Pete Dunne Gets A Warning From William Regal, WWE Network Now On Chromecast, Pro Wrestling Crate Launches New ‘Mid Card’ Tier

WWE Network

WWE Network News is reporting WWE Network has added support for Chromecast; the feature was first reported as being planned several months ago but is now supported on the app. It was noted that the WWE Network’s iOS update 3.15.0 has the Chromecast feature with a streaming option, with an Android update to follow shortly.

WWE.com mentioned the update in their latest ‘What’s New’ WWE Network schedule, writing:

Chromecast

We’ve heard you asking and we’re listening! Chromecast support will be coming to the WWE Mobile App, so stay tuned for specific release dates and details.

Pro Wrestling Crate

Pro Wrestling Tees launched a new ‘Mid Card’ tier of their Pro Wrestling Crate subscription box service. The crate will feature an exclusive t-shirt and autographed photo; click here for complete details.

This month’s new theme for all Crates is called “Best Of Indy Wrestling and the Crate of Awesomeness” and is available now through March 15th or until they sell out.

NXT

The following video features WWE United Kingdom Championship tournament competitor Pete Dunne talking about making his NXT in-ring debut next week against Mark Andrews. Dunne says he knows everyone saw him make a statement in the UK tournament, and he doesn’t care how the NXT locker room will receive him. Dunne says Triple H said to make a name for himself, but Regal cuts him off and says making a name in Blackpool is fine, but that won’t fly in NXT.