Karl Anderson Comments On Relationship With Luke Gallows, WWE’s Recent Talent Acquisitions, Transition From Japan To WWE

WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson joined Busted Open with Dave LaGreca and Doug Mortman today, talking about his relationship with partner Luke Gallows, their first tour of Japan together, coming to WWE and more. Anderson commented on AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and the talent WWE has been recently been accumulating: I’ve been in the ring with Shinsuke. He’s one of my best friends and one of the best, and they’ve got AJ Styles who I feel is the best. It’s so cool what the WWE has done. It started when they hired Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. And then they brought in Fergal Devitt [Finn Balor] and then the brought in AJ and myself and Shinsuke and Gallows. They’re just racking up all the best performers in the world, its just really cool. If you get a chance to see AJ and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Wrestlemania someday, it doesn’t get any cooler than that. There’s so many great performers in WWE right now, it’s such a cool time to be a part of it. Anderson also tells a great story about Stephanie McMahon commenting on how much oil Gallows uses, and how he feels they have been booked and how they have helped AJ Styles with his current character; that clip can be heard below: Additionally, Anderson talked about the transition from working in Japan to WWE, saying the travel is more intense now but he still gets 2-3 days with his family and it means a lot to him. Busted Open can be heard weekdays from 2p-4p Eastern Time only on SiriusXM Rush Channel 93 and any time on the SiriusXM App.