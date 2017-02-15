Samoa Joe’s Advertised Opponent For This Weekend’s WWE Live Events, Tyler Bate Defends UK Title, More NXT Highlights (Videos)

Samoa Joe

RAW’s latest acquisition Samoa Joe is being advertised for this weekend’s RAW brand live events in Texas California.

Samoa Joe is advertised for each event, with the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, and the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center each listing Sami Zayn as Joe’s opponent. Joe is advertised on WWE.com for the Friday night event in Dallas (the same event Brock Lesnar is scheduled to face Big Show), but an opponent is not listed on the American Airlines Center website.

It has been reported that Samoa Joe will feud with Zayn, which will lead to a match between the two at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view next month.

NXT

The following videos feature highlights from this week’s episode of NXT, including WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate defending his title against Trent Seven: