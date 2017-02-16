Smart SD Live Booking With Likely WrestleMania Main Event, Kurt Angle’s First WWE Storyline Back, Those Offended By Tweets About Nikki Bella’s Boobs

Every Wednesday is Wrestling Reality presented by TicketKing.net produced by the Pittsburgh Podcast Network. 0:00-2:20: The likely WrestleMania main event for the WWE Championship: Spoiler alert, Justin LaBar is going to be a happy man. Justin LaBar is going to get what he wants. Last week on this podcast I asked, which payoff is more important? Bray Wyatt’s with Luke Harper? Randy Orton’s payoff with Bray Wyatt? Wasn’t long after I left last week, I realized the solution is all in one. Solution is to give us something different than the title match we’ll likely get over on RAW. The solution is Randy Orton versus Bray Wyatt versus Luke Harper at WrestleMania. A Wyatt Family reunion. The exact thing is going to happen. A battle royal next week, who else could possibly win than Luke fricken Harper. Fact is, we shoulda seen it coming they kept saying this our main event for Mania and Daniel Bryan saying it’s not set in stone. Luke Harper’s momentum has been there since he returned. It allows everyone to get their payoff and this is a good move assuming this happens. Put’s Orton in best spot. Use his veteran leadership to lead these two less experienced guys on the biggest night of their careers. There’s one more component to this, spoiler alert…Erick Rowan. 2:20-3:40: Why Erick Rowan will play an important role in all of the weeks leading up to WrestleMania. 4:20-16:20: KO/Jericho-well timed segment and Mania future Likely Universal title match for WrestleMania. Some fans thinking Seth Rollins injury was still a work. 18:05-26:45: Some people offended by a tweet complimenting Nikki Bella’s boobs and what I have to say to them. 26:50-30:00: Rosa Mendes retiring, how she’ll be remembered and timing of her run in WWE. 37:30-44:00: @WWEDemonDiva joins the show and talks Seth Rollins status, Dean Ambrose vs Baron Corbin and Women’s division. 46:00-57:00: Tweets and voicemails including Kurt Angle’s booking in WWE soon, Bo Dallas future, Bayley winning title now: I do think Kurt Angle replacing Mick Foley is very possible. It’s a way to utilizes him now that he’s back in the WWE family. Gets him on TV every week. I think Mick Foley can use a break. I think the schtick needs to be given a break and maybe he even gets burned out a bit, he’s so passionate. I don’t know, just speculation with Foley. We’ve seen his Facebook posts about how passionate or even aggravated he can get. I could see Angle replace him and then provide a segway to a match if Kurt Angle butt heads with someone, maybe Stephanie which leads to Angle versus Triple H. You can get 15% 0ff WWE tickets and 10% off any other tickets by using the code LABARFAN at TicketKing.net, TicketKingonline.com or the TicketKing app.

