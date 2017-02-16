Smart SD Live Booking With Likely WrestleMania Main Event, Kurt Angle’s First WWE Storyline Back, Those Offended By Tweets About Nikki Bella’s Boobs

Every Wednesday is Wrestling Reality presented by TicketKing.net produced by the Pittsburgh Podcast Network.
0:00-2:20: The likely WrestleMania main event for the WWE Championship:
2:20-3:40: Why Erick Rowan will play an important role in all of the weeks leading up to WrestleMania.
4:20-16:20: KO/Jericho-well timed segment and Mania future Likely Universal title match for WrestleMania. Some fans thinking Seth Rollins injury was still a work.
18:05-26:45: Some people offended by a tweet complimenting Nikki Bella’s boobs and what I have to say to them.
26:50-30:00: Rosa Mendes retiring, how she’ll be remembered and timing of her run in WWE.
37:30-44:00: @WWEDemonDiva joins the show and talks Seth Rollins status, Dean Ambrose vs Baron Corbin and Women’s division.
46:00-57:00: Tweets and voicemails including Kurt Angle’s booking in WWE soon, Bo Dallas future, Bayley winning title now:
