The Usos v Cesaro & Kidd From Fastlane ’15

WWE has released the above full match featuring The Usos vs Cesaro & Tyson Kidd from Fastlane 2015.

Pro Wrestling Legend Deletes Somber Tweet

Earlier this week we reported that former WWE/WCW Superstar Vader had tweeted out the following sad and somber message:

As I enter my final days, proud of the Father Son Brother Football player Pro WrestlerThe Super Heavy Big Man Goat Im Grateful for the Time

Since then that tweet has been deleted. Vader did announce last November that doctors told him he had around two years to live due to congestive heart failure. Vader later announced that a fourth doctor told him that the previous diagnosis may be wrong and he began working out with Diamond Dallas Page in January.

