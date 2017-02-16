Finn Balor: My Son Is A WWE Superstar (Video), Jonathan Coachman Gives ESPN & WrestleMania Updates

Finn Balor: My Son Is A WWE Superstar

WWE has released the above video on-line featuring Finn Balor’s parents recalling his road to becoming a WWE Superstar.

Jonathan Coachman Gives ESPN & WrestleMania Updates

Former WWE performer and current ESPN broadcaster Jonathan Coachman has noted on Twitter that there won’t be an ESPN Off The Top Rope segment this week due to west coast programming and that it will back next week.

He also noted that he will be in attendance for WrestleMania 33 this year but he wasn’t sure if ESPN and Sportscenter would be with him like they were last year.

Coachman was recently a guest on Eric Bischoff’s Bischoff on Wrestling podcast and you can listen to that episode in the embedded audio player below: