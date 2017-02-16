Linda McMahon Sworn-In As Part Of Trump’s Cabinet (Video), Bayley Defends Her Title Win To Charlotte

Linda McMahon Swearing-In As Part Of Trump’s Cabinet

The White House has uploaded the above video to their official YouTube page featuring the swearing-in of Linda McMahon as the Secretary of the Small Business Administration in WWE Hall of Famer and President of the United States Donald Trump’s cabinet.

Bayley Defends Her Title Win To Charlotte

New WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bayley and former champion Charlotte had the following exchange on Twitter yesterday where Bayley was forced to defend her title win even tho Sasha Banks interfered:

…and she did it all by herself! What a hero to all Huggers everywhere! #StillTheQueen https://t.co/zMgrwTguFv — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 15, 2017