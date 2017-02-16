Sean Waltman Says John Cena Insisted On Putting Over Bray Wyatt In The Main Event Of Smackdown This Week

The following was released to WrestleZone earlier this morning. —————————————————————————————————————————- Former UFC fighter and successful independent wrestler Matt Riddle is the special guest on Sean Waltman‘s X-Pac 12360 this week, saying WWE changed their decision to sign him and offering details on WWN MMA, a new Chinese MMA company. Riddle also talks about beating Jon Jones in high school and what went wrong with his Bellator relationship. Sean himself had some interesting comments during the show’s popular news segment, sharing that John Cena had the final say on his SmackDown Live match against Bray Wyatt this week, and recounting a backstage conversation he had with AJ Styles at the same show. Sean recounts a conversation he had with AJ Styles this week, backstage at SmackDown Live in Anaheim, California: He came up and he went, I was watching your show and he goes, I just wanted to tell you what you said about John Cena being the man and the best going, you’re a hundred percent correct. He goes, anyone that doesn’t agree with you, it’s because they don’t really know John Cena and have never been in the ring with him. Sean adds: I’m not sure what the finish was supposed to be for the match last night. But I know this for a fact, that John Cena insisted on putting Bray Wyatt over again last night, insisted on it. That’s not just a rumor. Stream it on YouTube: https://youtu.be/D91ZD-0NtsU, or download the podcast version on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/x-pac-1-2-360-afterbuzz-tv/id1150124693?mt=2&i=374822005, with highlights below. This post has been corrected from this morning where I incorrectly said that Cena insisted on putting over Wyatt at the Elimination Chamber instead of Smackdown Live. Apologies!