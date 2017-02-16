Sean Waltman Says John Cena Insisted On Putting Over Bray Wyatt In The Main Event Of Smackdown This Week

The following was released to WrestleZone earlier this morning.
—————————————————————————————————————————-
Former UFC fighter and successful independent wrestler Matt Riddle is the special guest on Sean Waltman‘s X-Pac 12360 this week, saying WWE changed their decision to sign him and offering details on WWN MMA, a new Chinese MMA company. Riddle also talks about beating Jon Jones in high school and what went wrong with his Bellator relationship.
Sean himself had some interesting comments during the show’s popular news segment, sharing that John Cena had the final say on his SmackDown Live match against Bray Wyatt this week, and recounting a backstage conversation he had with AJ Styles at the same show.
Sean recounts a conversation he had with AJ Styles this week, backstage at SmackDown Live in Anaheim, California:
Sean adds:
Stream it on YouTube: https://youtu.be/D91ZD-0NtsU, or download the podcast version on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/x-pac-1-2-360-afterbuzz-tv/id1150124693?mt=2&i=374822005, with highlights below.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?