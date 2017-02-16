The Latest On John Cena Taking Time Off After WM 33, WWE Superstars Appear At NBA Games (Photos)

The Latest On John Cena Taking Time Off After WM 33

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that John Cena has lots of projects planned for this year. He is currently off advertising for SmackDown events beginning the week after WrestleMania. Including the June 8th Money In the Bank from St. Louis.

Cena is still expected to team with his girlfriend Nikki Bella to take on his former rival The Miz and his wife Maryse in a mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 33.

WWE Superstars Appear At NBA Games

WWE Superstars Dana Brooke and Rusev appeared at a couple of NBA games last night representing the WWE. Brooke appeared at the Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs game while Rusev was in attendance at the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks game.

You can find some tweets covering their appearances from those games below: