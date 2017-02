The Hardys in Tijuana, Eddie Edwards Looks for Revenge and More on Impact Wrestling Tonight Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will feature the following: -Eddie Edwards looking for revenge on Davey Richards

-Moose & Brandi Rhodes vs. Crazzy Steve & Knockouts Champion Rosemary

-Laurel’s bachelorette party and Braxton Sutter’s bachelor party

-The Hardys try to capture tag team gold in Mexico Eva Marie On Dealing with Online Hate As seen in the video below, WWE star Eva Marie┬ádid a Q&A with fans, and below is what she had to say about dealing with online hate: “When I first started in WWE, that was my first time being on social media. So it was very, very new to me and I’m not going to lie, when you first see negative comments, or, you know, people saying bad things about you. We’re all human, it doesn’t feel good. We all want to be liked and accepted, so, sure it’s going to hurt or sting a little bit, but then at the end of the day you have to remember, these people don’t know you. They have no idea how you are as a person, how you interact with people on a day-to-day basis, and if anything, I kind of feel bad for anybody that feels the need to go on social media and leave something negative, because what good is that doing?”