News on WWE Reaching Out to Former WWE Stars for WrestleMania

According to The Wrestling Observer, former WWE star Kelly Kelly, who was backstage for this week’s WWE Raw taping, is one of the former women’s wrestlers that WWE has contacted about a WrestleMania 33 appearance. Kelly will be appearing for WrestleMania Axxess appearances in Orlando.

No word yet on what WWE has planned for the women at WrestleMania 33 but it appears Lisa Marie Varon, aka Victoria, was also contacted.

WWE Star Out with Injury for Six Months

According to The Wrestling Observer, injured WWE star Darren Young is expected to be out of action for around six months, following surgery on February 9th. Young suffered an elbow injury during a WWE Main Event taping in January and will miss WrestleMania.

NXT Stars Host Rally

As seen below, WWE NXT Superstars Liv Morgan, No Way Jose, Tye Dillinger and Ember Moon hosted anti-bullying rallies at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in Orlando yesterday: