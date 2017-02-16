Why Roman Reigns Should Be Facing Bray Wyatt for the WWE Title at WrestleMania

As seen on WWE Smackdown this week, Randy Orton relinquished his WWE Title shot after winning the Royal Rumble, and a battle royal has been announced to determine a new #1 contender to the title at WrestleMania 33. Precedent has actually been set in the current situation which should allow Roman Reigns the WWE Title shot at WrestleMania 33. Back in 1999, after Vince McMahon won the Royal Rumble match, he announced the next night on Raw that he would not be wrestling for the WWE Title at WrestleMania. He then said he would name a #1 contender at later date, and that wrestler would face The Rock for the title. However, Steve Austin then interrupted Vince, and along with commissioner Shawn Michaels the following rule was cited from the WWE rule book: “If the winner of The Royal Rumble is either unable or unwilling to go to WrestleMania to fight the champion, then the runner-up gets all rights and privileges.” Using the above logic, Roman Reigns would technically be the one to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania since he was the “runner up” in the Royal Rumble match this year. Despite WWE announcing the release of the official “WWE Book of Rules (and How to Break Them)”, it’s highly unlikely the company will reference the above story line rule from 1999. Additionally, the above rule does not take into consideration the WWE brand split, as Roman Reigns is currently on Raw.