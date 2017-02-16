Backstage News on Filming of New WWE Paige Movie, Sting on Never Facing The Undertaker, WWE Hall of Famer’s Shoutout to Bayley (Video)

Backstage News on Filming of New WWE Paige Movie

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, filming for the upcoming WWE movie “Fighting with My Family” will take place next week at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Sources report a big moment from Paige’s career will be filmed in front of the live audience, which means we’ll more than likely get our first look at Florence Pugh as the WWE Superstar. Production started this week and Dave Taylor has been the on-set wrestling coordinator.

Sting on Never Facing The Undertaker

WWE Hall of Famer Sting Tweeted the following:

In my entire career, the one opponent I wish I could have faced was The Undertaker! Now I can. #LetsSettleThis https://t.co/aVoNXWdbR6 pic.twitter.com/CaHuOWWC99 — Sting (@Sting) February 16, 2017

WWE Hall of Famer’s Shoutout to Bayley (Video)

WWE has released the following video, featuring Cathy Kelley looking at the reactions to Bayley’s WWE Raw Women’s Title win: