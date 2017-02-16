Washington Times Compares Donald Trump and Vince McMahon, Final WWE Raw Rating Sees Decrease, WWE Star Endorses Ryback’s Supplements

Final WWE Raw Rating Sees Decrease

This week’s edition of WWE Raw drew a final 2.16 cable rating, down from last week’s 2.20 rating. This week’s show drew 3.087 million viewers, down from last week’s 3.115 million viewers.

Washington Times Compares Donald Trump and Vince McMahon

Thom Loverro has published a new piece over at The Washington Times on how Vince McMahon changed sports and more. The piece comes after ESPN aired a “30 for 30” special on Vince McMahon’s XFL.

Sam Ford, a research affiliate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s comparative media studies program, commented on the similarities he sees between Vince McMahon’s creation of a wrestling empire and President Donald Trump:

“They’re both involved in sort of modern-day myth-making of themselves. You think of how Trump refers to himself and his empire, and the fact that WrestleMania was referring to itself as the meeting place of the gods, the immortals you can see that type of impresario, P.T. Barnum-like, carnival barker mentality in how both of these worlds were created.”

WWE Star Endorses Ryback’s Supplement Line

WWE star Tyson Kidd Tweeted the following, endorsing Ryback’s new line of supplements: