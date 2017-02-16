Washington Times Compares Donald Trump and Vince McMahon, Final WWE Raw Rating Sees Decrease, WWE Star Endorses Ryback’s Supplements

Final WWE Raw Rating Sees Decrease
This week’s edition of WWE Raw drew a final 2.16 cable rating, down from last week’s 2.20 rating. This week’s show drew 3.087 million viewers, down from last week’s 3.115 million viewers.
Washington Times Compares Donald Trump and Vince McMahon
Thom Loverro has published a new piece over at The Washington Times on how Vince McMahon changed sports and more. The piece comes after ESPN aired a “30 for 30” special on Vince McMahon’s XFL.
Sam Ford, a research affiliate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s comparative media studies program, commented on the similarities he sees between Vince McMahon’s creation of a wrestling empire and President Donald Trump:
WWE Star Endorses Ryback’s Supplement Line
WWE star Tyson Kidd Tweeted the following, endorsing Ryback’s new line of supplements:
