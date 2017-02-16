Enzo and Cass WWE Network Videos, Naomi Gets Custom Title Plates (Photo), WWE Hall of Famer Hosting New “Best of” WWE DVD (Video)

WWE Hall of Famer Hosting New “Best of” WWE DVD
According to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will be hosting WWE’s “Best of RAW and SmackDown 2016” DVD that hits stores this coming week. Below is a video preview:
Naomi Gets Custom Title Plates
As seen in the photo below, Naomi has received her custom WWE Smackdown Women’s Title plates:
Enzo and Cass WWE Network Videos
WWE has released the following WWE Network videos featuring Enzo and Big Cass:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?