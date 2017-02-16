More Details On Impact Wrestling / NOAH Relationship, TNA’s Top Five Moments Of 2014 (Video)

Great Voyage 2017
Following last week‘s announcement that Impact Wrestling and Japan’s Pro Wrestling NOAH have entered a working relationship, ImpactWrestling.com posted the following, revealing more details about their first event together.
As we noted earlier this week, Eddie Edwards, James Storm and Moose will appear on the March 14th “Great Voyage 2017” event in Tokyo, Japan at Korakuen Hall.

