More Details On Impact Wrestling / NOAH Relationship, TNA’s Top Five Moments Of 2014 (Video)

Great Voyage 2017 Following last week‘s announcement that Impact Wrestling and Japan’s Pro Wrestling NOAH have entered a working relationship, ImpactWrestling.com posted the following, revealing more details about their first event together. As we noted earlier this week, Eddie Edwards, James Storm and Moose will appear on the March 14th “Great Voyage 2017” event in Tokyo, Japan at Korakuen Hall. On Feb. 14th in Tokyo, Japan at world famous Korakuen Hall, Pro Wrestling NOAH announced the Impact Stars who will be making their way across the ocean to compete for the promotion. It is all part of the new working relationship between Impact Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH that was announced last week on impactWrestling.com. NOAH President Masayuki Uchida held a Press Conference in Tokyo as well to address the new working agreement. Now, on March 12th in Yokohama, KANAGAWA Impact Stars will compete in the “Great Voyage 2017” event. The fans in Japan will have the opportunity to see some of their favorite Impact Stars LIVE! Making the trip to Yokohama: Former 5x World Tag Team Champion and former World Champion Eddie Edwards. Multiple Time World Tag Team Champion and Former World Champion “The Cowboy” James Storm. Former NFL Offensive Lineman turned Impact Star, the 6’7” 299 lbs. Moose! All Three men were announced at the Feb. 14th Show in Tokyo, Japan and can’t wait to get to Yokohama. We are certainly looking forward to more events with Pro Wrestling NOAH as well as seeing some of their great stars in Impact Wrestling in the near future. Fight Network Flashback The following video takes a look back at the best moments of 2014 in TNA as part of the Fight Network Flashback series: