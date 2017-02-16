Tony Schiavone Talks Return To Wrestling, Memorable Interviews, Says Leaving WWF After A Year Might Have Gotten Him Blackballed

Former WCW announcer and What Happened When host Tony Schiavone recently spoke with Brian Fritz for Sporting News; you can read a few highlights below: Tony Schiavone comments on his return to wrestling with the ‘What Happened When’ podcast with co-host Conrad Thompson: “I never thought I would get back into it but here I am again. It’s been overwhelming. In just a couple of weeks, we’ve done quite well and we’re very excited about our podcast and very excited about the reception from everyone out there.” Related: Tony Schiavone AMA Highlights: David Arquette’s Title Win, Scott Steiner, Favorite Angle To Call, If WWE Contacted Him Schiavone reveals a memorable interview with Roddy Piper: “I remember doing an interview for the first Starrcade with Roddy Piper. Roddy faced Greg Valentine in a dog collar match at that show in ’83. We did a promo for the Greensboro market with Roddy Piper. He had the dog collar. He hooked me to the dog collar and drug me back and forth as he was doing the interview. Then after it was over, he said, ‘Are you OK?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ I didn’t know he was going to do that but it was wonderful.” Schiavone comments on his brief run in WWF, saying his departure may have angered Vince McMahon and gotten him blacklisted: “I left after one year there and I think he was very upset with me for leaving. I shouldn’t have left. It was a terrible mistake to leave but I made a decision based on what my family needed at that time. I always thought he was angry with me for that. I know we talked after that and he was very nice to me but I just always got the feeling that me leaving really ticked him off. I may be wrong.”