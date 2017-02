WrestleZone Radio presents another brand new episode of NXT Rebellion! Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes Host Jamie Campbell is joined by New York comedian, artist & wrestling fan Katie Rose Leon to discuss the state of NXT as we head to Takeover: Orlando, and other pro wrestling news & discussion. Topics discussed include: Why so many 90’s wrestlers are all clamoring for one last run in the spotlight

Who SHOULD wrestle Asuka at Takeover, and who actually will

Will Virgil be making a comeback by appearing in NXT?!

Tyler Bate’s mother

Remembering Edge and Vickie Guerrero’s romance

And more!