Teddy Long’s Top Tag Team Matches, Rey Fenix Comments On His New Name, His Future, Story w/ Catrina & Mil Muertes

Teddy’s Top 10 WWE.com posted a new list featuring “Teddy Long’s top ten tag team matches” in honor of Long’s Hall of Fame induction announcement. Quite arguably Long’s favorite match to book during his tenure as Smackdown General Manager, the list features some classics including DA UNDATAKAH teaming up with Batista against Ken Kennedy. You can watch that match in the above player; click here for the full list. Shortly after WrestleMania 23, Finlay and Mr. Kennedy had an unsettled dispute regarding the microphone maven’s assault on Hornswoggle during the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Like any rivalry between Superstars, it eventually comes down to a battle in the squared circle. But the cunning Kennedy, not wanting to get in a brawl with the Irishman, took the high road and apologized to him. Surprisingly, Finlay accepted the mea culpa and called off the match. That didn’t sit well with Teddy Long, who didn’t appreciate the two trying to weasel out of the match he made. SmackDown’s General Manager wasn’t about to give them the night off, so Long did what he does best: He put Finlay & Kennedy in a tag team match against the huge pairing of Batista & The Undertaker! The Animal and The Deadman had problems of their own, however. Batista was still seething after coming up short in a World Heavyweight Title Match against Undertaker at The Show of Shows. Their partnership was tenuous at best. When The Phenom seemed to have things wrapped up in the tag team contest, Batista tagged himself in to deliver a thunderous Batista Bomb to Mr. Kennedy, giving the reluctant partners a victory. Rey Fenix The following synopsis was provided for the latest episode of Shi-Lounge featuring Rey Fenix; you can listen to some highlights below or the full interview on SoundCloud. EPISODE 22- Fire,baby! The interview & the music selection is ALL FIRE! As a True Believer of Lucha Underground, it was an honor to sit down with the one and only Rey Fenix in this rare interview. A very humble star & student of professional wrestling, we talk about the past, present & future of his career among other things. Topics include: – His new name

– Idols, Rey Mysterio Jr & Super Crazy

– Happiness in wrestling

– Lucha Underground

– Story with Catrina & Mil Muertes

– Masks in Lucha Libre

– Favorite Opponents

– The future of Rey Fenix

and more