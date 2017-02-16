Teddy Long’s Top Tag Team Matches, Rey Fenix Comments On His New Name, His Future, Story w/ Catrina & Mil Muertes

Teddy’s Top 10
WWE.com posted a new list featuring “Teddy Long’s top ten tag team matches” in honor of Long’s Hall of Fame induction announcement. Quite arguably Long’s favorite match to book during his tenure as Smackdown General Manager, the list features some classics including DA UNDATAKAH teaming up with Batista against Ken Kennedy. You can watch that match in the above player; click here for the full list.
Rey Fenix
The following synopsis was provided for the latest episode of Shi-Lounge featuring Rey Fenix; you can listen to some highlights below or the full interview on SoundCloud.
