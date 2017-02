WWN Live issued the following update, revealing Ricochet will return to EVOLVE for one night only at EVOLVE 80 in Orlando, and updated the event cards for EVOLVE 78 and 79 next week in addition to the third episode of Style Battle next month: February 16th: EVOLVE returns to action next weekend with EVOLVE 78 in Joppa, MD and EVOLVE 79 in Queens, NY. Good seats remain for each event at TicketFly.com . We have not raised ticket prices in 2017 to help absorb the fees! In addition, you can now print out tickets at home or show the barcode on your cellphone. There is no need to pay fees to have them mailed or wait at will call anymore! Go to the WWNLive.com Events section for all the event and building info. February 16th: Ricochet helped build WWN as a former champion in DGUSA and building block of EVOLVE. He can be considered a WWN Icon. Ricochet’s star has grown and he is now one of the hottest properties worldwide, which limits his time in WWN. It is always a special occasion when he returns. Ricochet will be back for one-night-only on the biggest wrestling weekend of the year. It will be Ricochet vs. Keith Lee at EVOLVE 80 on March 30th in Orlando, FL. This event already features EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi defending against Michael Elgin & Donovan Dijak. Tickets now on sale February 16th: Anthony Henry has been added to next week’s EVOLVE events in Joppa and Queens based off his great showings in Style Battle and FIP. February 16th: Style Battle S1:E3 will take place on March 12th in Ybor City, FL at The Orpheum. Already signed for their first Style Battle is James Drake and Kyle Matthews. Tickets will be on sale soon at TicketFly.com. February 16th: We are going to focus on the EVOLVE return to Joppa, MD one week from Friday. EVOLVE has, for lack of a better term, evolved in the past several months. We’ve said goodbye to many stars as they’ve made their way to WWE and NXT like Johnny Gargano, Drew Gulak, TJ Perkins, Tony Nese, Chris Hero and Cedric Alexander among others. Fans in Joppa, MD saw all these stars at EVOLVE events last year. You knew about these talents before the WWE Universe. Now EVOLVE brings the new generation to Joppa, MD. The departures have created new opportunities. This means fresh matches, hungry talent and a chance to be the next star. EVOLVE is taking advantage of this by having EVOLVE 78 on February 24th be all first-time-ever in EVOLVE bouts. See the new generation in the intimate confines of the MCW Arena just like you did with so many WWE Superstars last year. Support them on their journey. Just added to the card is: Matt Riddle vs. Anthony Henry Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers vs. Jason Kincaid Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. The Gatekeepers Darby Allin vs. Austin Theory EVOLVE 78 – Feb. 24th – Joppa, MD – Watch At FloSlam.tv A Night Of First-Time-Matches In EVOLVE!!! EVOLVE Championship Match – First-Time-Ever In EVOLVE Match #1

Timothy Thatcher w/ Stokely Hathaway defends vs. EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred Yehi First-Time-Ever In EVOLVE Match #2

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Keith Lee First-Time-Ever In EVOLVE Match #3 Drew Galloway vs. Jeff Cobb First-Time-Ever In EVOLVE Match #4 EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams vs. ACH First-Time-Ever In EVOLVE Match #5 Matt Riddle vs. Anthony Henry First-Time-Ever In EVOLVE Match #6 Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers vs. Jason Kincaid First-Time-Ever In EVOLVE Match #7 Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. The Gatekeepers First-Time-Ever In EVOLVE Match #8 Darby Allin vs. Austin Theory EVOLVE 79 – Feb. 25th – Queens, NY – Watch Live At FloSlam.tv EVOLVE Championship Match Timothy Thatcher w/ Stokely Hathaway/Fred Yehi winner at EVOLVE 78 defends vs. Zack Sabre Jr. Bonus Match Event Grudge Match Drew Galloway vs. Matt Riddle Grudge Match Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers vs. Darby Allin Special Challenge Match #1 EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams vs. Keith Lee Special Challenge Match #2 ACH vs. Jason Kincaid Plus more to be signed with: -Jeff Cobb -Jaka -Chris Dickinson -Austin Theory -Anthony Henry -Plus more to be added!!!