X-Pac on the Passing of Nicole Bass, Her Relationship with Chyna, Kendall Jenner Wearing an nWo Shirt, Goldberg’s Original Wrestling Name

Sean “X-Pac” Waltman guested on The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro and talked about Nicole Bass’ passing, why Kendall Jenner wore the NWO shirt at Michael Kors’ fashion show, and more. Below are some highlights: X-Pac’s initial thoughts on how Nicole Bass passed away: “I was making an assumption that, you know, maybe there were drugs involved and that’s not a good thing to, it’s not a good assumption to make. It’s wrong, you know…It’s a pretty safe guess, like, if you’re gonna, like, take a wild guess about someone in my industry dying. It’s a pretty safe one to make, you know. So, um, and I know, you know, she’s had, she’s struggled the past few years. Her husband died, and she was really, they were, they had a really codependent relationship. She–they really needed each other.” X-Pac reveals that Chyna didn’t like Nicole: “After she died, Nicole was like very sad…during the time they were both there, Joanie didn’t like her. Because she didn’t like very many of the other women. Especially somebody that comes in with the strong female gimmick. So, no. And there was even, you know, shots back and forth on Twitter and all that before…before Joanie passed away…And then, after Joanie died, Nicole was… Nicole had talked shit about her before she passed, but then when she passed Nicole was…you know… said kind words. But, doesn’t that happen with everyone?” X-Pac felt bad for Nicole Bass: “I always felt bad for people like, you know, her…people always made fun of her.” X-Pac’s thoughts on why Kendall Jenner wore an NWO shirt: “It doesn’t suck…maybe she just digs the shirt, who knows? I don’t care… I’d rather she dug us but either way.” Goldberg initially wanted his wrestling name to be “The Hybrid”: “Goldberg first started, he come up to Scott…But he ran this idea by us about a name for himself, and he’s like, ‘what do you think of The Hybrid? I want to call myself The Hybrid.’ And we’re like, ‘ehhh, The Hybrid, it’s kinda, eh, you know.’ And he’s like, ‘why don’t you just use your name?’ And he goes, ‘my name’s Goldberg, that’s not cool.’ And he goes, ‘it is cool if you make it cool. If you’re cool, Goldberg’s cool.’ Sure enough.” Why X-Pac doesn’t think fantasy matches work: “Those are those things where they never ever live up to the to how they look on paper. It looks like a fantasy match on paper for the guy sitting in his friggin’ lazy boy chair writing matches on notebook paper…awful…those fantasy matches rarely ever turn out any good.” The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro is a late night talk show produced Maria Menounos, that airs live Mondays and Thursdays from 10-12am EST at thetomorrowshow.com and is available on iTunes.