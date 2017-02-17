WWE 24 Special Airing on Finn Balor (Video), Kevin Nash on Kendall Jenner/nWo, Big Show Comments on Facing Braun Strowman

WWE 24 Special Airing on Finn Balor

It appears as if WWE Network will soon be airing a WWE 24 special on Finn Balor’s injury and recovery. Balor Tweeted the following video preview:

‘Now you’re going to feel like you can fly’ – @joshrafferty . Preview of #WWE24 Coming soon…. pic.twitter.com/FZ0ckSeURF — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) February 17, 2017

Kevin Nash on Kendall Jenner/nWo

Big Show Tweeted the following as he prepares to face Braun Strowman on WWE Raw next Monday night:

The young giants always scream at the top of their lungs. Strowman wants attention…well he got mine. See ya Monday, kid. #Raw — Big Show (@WWETheBigShow) February 16, 2017

As noted, Kendall Jenner sported an nWo Black and Red t-shirt and Kevin Nash posted the following reaction on Instagram: