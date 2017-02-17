WWE 24 Special Airing on Finn Balor (Video), Kevin Nash on Kendall Jenner/nWo, Big Show Comments on Facing Braun Strowman

Nick Paglino
finn balor

WWE 24 Special Airing on Finn Balor

It appears as if WWE Network will soon be airing a WWE 24 special on Finn Balor’s injury and recovery. Balor Tweeted the following video preview:

Kevin Nash on Kendall Jenner/nWo

Big Show Tweeted the following as he prepares to face Braun Strowman on WWE Raw next Monday night:

Big Show Comments on Facing Braun Strowman

As noted, Kendall Jenner sported an nWo Black and Red t-shirt and Kevin Nash posted the following reaction on Instagram:

@RealKevinNash kendalljenner No one has rocked it better.

A post shared by Kevin Nash (@nash5959) on

