Cody Rhodes and Zack Sabre, Jr In-Action Tonight
Tonight, The FITE App will be streaming the All Pro Wrestling “We Out There” event, beginning at 10:30pm EST. You can download the FITE App free from iTunes and Google Play at this link.
Already signed to compete tonight are “American Nightmare” CODY RHODES, WAR PIG JODY, “Mr. Athletic” JEFF COBB, “King of Sleaze” JOEY RYAN, APW World-Wide Internet Champion:”Money Maker” WILL CUEVAS, “Samoan Werewolf” JACOB FATU, “God of War” J.R. KRATOS, LUSTER THE LEGEND, APW Tag Team Champions: WILL HOBBS & MARCUS LEWIS and the APW DEBUT of “Cero Miedo” PENTAGON Jr. and U.K. sensation ZACK SABRE Jr.!
ROH to Hold First Ever Women’s Tryout
Ring of Honor has announced the company will hold its first ever Women of Honor Tryout Camp and it will be in partnership with Japanese wrestling promotion, STARDOM. The statement added “at least” one wrestler will be picked for a tour of Japan with STARDOM later in the year.
EVOLVE – WrestleMania Weekend Updates
WWN Live has issued the following:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?