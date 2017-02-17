Nicole Bass Has Not Yet Passed Away, Update On Her Current Status

It was reported yesterday that former ECW & WWE Superstar Nicole Bass had passed away.

Now, Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting the following:

Pro Wrestling Sheet has confirmed that Nicole Bass has NOT passed away yet, despite reports — however, she’ll be taken off life support Friday because doctors say she’s currently brain dead. We spoke with a front desk employee at the hospital Bass is currently located in, who confirmed she’s there. Our sources say her girlfriend put the word out today on Facebook though — before the ex-wrestler actually passed — because she felt as though Nicole was already gone.

Pro Wrestling Sheet’s report goes on to note that it was was a heart attack that led to her being brain dead and that she will be taken off life support sometime this evening.

