Nicole Bass Has Not Yet Passed Away, Update On Her Current Status

It was reported yesterday that former ECW & WWE Superstar Nicole Bass had passed away.
Now, Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting the following:
Pro Wrestling Sheet’s report goes on to note that it was was a heart attack that led to her being brain dead and that she will be taken off life support sometime this evening.
