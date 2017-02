The Rock Talks One Of His Heroes “Black Adam” In Q&A

The Rock has uploaded the above video to his official YouTube page featuring his latest Q&A segment. He also talks about one of his heroes Black Adam which is a character he will be playing in an upcoming movie.

How Old Is Ricardo Rodriguez?

Today is the 31st birthday of former WWE Superstar Ricardo Rodriguez.