AJ Styles Appearing Today At Wizard World In Portland, Triple H Gives Dog The Ric Flair Treatment

AJ Styles Appearing Today At Wizard World In Portland

AJ Styles will be appearing today at Wizard World Comic Con Portland. It will be taking place in the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Oregon from 6 to 9 p.m.

His schedule is as follows:

6 p.m. – 6:45 pm: Photos

7 p.m. – 8:15 pm: Autographs

8:30 p.m. – 9 pm: Q&A Panel

Tickets are required for admission, autographs and photo opportunities, which can be purchased by clicking here.

Triple H Gives Dog The Ric Flair Treatment

WWE Superstar Triple H has posted the following photo of what looks to be his dog, or just a dog, on either the WWE Jet, Air Force One or some other private jet with a play on Ric Flair’s classic promo above it: