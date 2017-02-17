Six Heartbreaking WrestleMania Defeats
WWE has released the above video on-line taking a look at Six Heartbreaking WrestleMania Defeats.
Related: News on WWE Reaching Out to Former WWE Stars for WrestleMania
Eric Bischoff Comments On Working w/ Jay Leno
Former WCW President and RAW GM Eric Bischoff has posted the following to Twitter responding to a fan who wanted to know, “hot cool it was working with Jay Leno” back in WCW:
You can listen to the latest episode of Bischoff’s podcast, Bischoff on Wrestling, featuring WWE Hall of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund in the embedded audio player below:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?