Six Heartbreaking WrestleMania Defeats

WWE has released the above video on-line taking a look at Six Heartbreaking WrestleMania Defeats.

Eric Bischoff Comments On Working w/ Jay Leno

Former WCW President and RAW GM Eric Bischoff has posted the following to Twitter responding to a fan who wanted to know, “hot cool it was working with Jay Leno” back in WCW:

Jay is a talented, humble, and down to earth guy who I was grateful to work with. https://t.co/mpE8rohZWN — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) February 17, 2017

You can listen to the latest episode of Bischoff’s podcast, Bischoff on Wrestling, featuring WWE Hall of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund in the embedded audio player below: