Colt Cabana Featured On NBC’s Chicago PD Last Night

Former WWE Superstar and popular independent pro wrestler Colt “Boom Boom” Cabana was featured on NBC’s Chicago PD last night playing a potential murder suspect.

Canada’s Global TV tweeted the above clip of Cabana’s appearance to which Cabana replied with the following (WARNING: Some profanity):

“Karma’s a bitch” Tshirts?!?@OneHourTees @NBCChicagoPD

“Why am I here” Tshirts?

Fuck it, a shirt for all 7 of my lines! https://t.co/ciuGLn88mG — Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) February 16, 2017

Photos Of New Seven Footer’s WWE NXT Debut

As we noted in our NXT Jackson Live Results earlier this morning we noted that WWE’s latest seven foot plus wrestler Babatunde Aiyegbusi made his NXT debut last night. He cut an in ring promo and did not wrestle.

Babatunde is over 7 foot tall and is a former Minnesota Viking pre-season player.

