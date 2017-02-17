WWE NXT Live Jacksonville Results (2/16): Noam Dar Teams w/ Authors Of Pain, Kassius Ohno & Heidi Lovelace In Action, Samson vs Murphy, More

Nick Hausman
Photo Credit: Getty Images

WWE NXT Jacksonville Live Event Results
2/16/17
Oakland, CA

  • Kassius Ohno def. Kona Reeves
    • With the Big Elbow
  • Babatunde Aiyegbusi did a promo in the ring with Andrea D’Marco
    • Babatunde is over 7 foot tall and is a former Minnesota Viking pre-season player
  • Heidi Lovelace def. Macey Estrella
  • Alexander Wolfe & Killian Dain (of SAnitY) def. The Ealy Twins
    • No Eric Young tonight
    • Nikki Cross was ejected from ringside during the bout
  • Elias Samson def. Buddy Murphy
  • NXT Women’s Champion Asuka & Liv Morgan def. Mandy Rose & Kimber Lee
  • No Way Jose def. Patrick Clark
  • Tye Dillinger, Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford def. Noam Dar & NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain
    • Dillinger got the pin on Dar

