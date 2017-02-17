February 17, 2017SHAREPhoto Credit: Getty ImagesWWE NXT Jacksonville Live Event Results2/16/17Oakland, CAKassius Ohno def. Kona ReevesWith the Big ElbowBabatunde Aiyegbusi did a promo in the ring with Andrea D’MarcoBabatunde is over 7 foot tall and is a former Minnesota Viking pre-season playerHeidi Lovelace def. Macey EstrellaAlexander Wolfe & Killian Dain (of SAnitY) def. The Ealy TwinsNo Eric Young tonightNikki Cross was ejected from ringside during the boutElias Samson def. Buddy MurphyNXT Women’s Champion Asuka & Liv Morgan def. Mandy Rose & Kimber LeeNo Way Jose def. Patrick ClarkTye Dillinger, Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford def. Noam Dar & NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of PainDillinger got the pin on Dar SHARE ON FACEBOOK SHARE ON TWITTER Hulk Hogan, JBL & Jim Ross React To The Passing Of WWE Hall Of Famer George "The Animal" Steelebuddy murphyelias samsonheidi lovelacekassius ohnono way josenoam darthe authors of paintye dillinger Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!