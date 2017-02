Below are tweets from WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan, JBL and Jim Ross reacting to the passing of fellow WWE Hall of Famer George “The Animal” Steele:

George”the Animal”Steel,RIP my brother,only love,only grateful. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) February 17, 2017

Got the privilege of traveling the world with George ‘The Animal’ Steele and enjoyed every minute of it. RIP my friend. pic.twitter.com/UnbhTaY9Qt — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) February 17, 2017

Sad to hear the passing of old friend & fellow @WWE HOFER George “The Animal” Steele at age 79.

The @michiganstateu grad was good man.

RIP — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) February 17, 2017

