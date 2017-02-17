Bill Apter’s Latest Podcast Released feat. Manny Fernandez & Classic Audio From Freddie Blassie, Bruno Sammartino & Mike/Eddie Graham



Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter has just released the latest episode of his podcast Is Wrestling Fixed?

This week’s episode features a brand new, in-depth interview with legendary pro wrestler Manny Fernandez.

It also features classic audio from Apter’s archives from:

Mike & Eddie Graham

Freddie Blassie

Bruno Sammartino

Bill takes time at the top of the show to discuss a variety of headlines from this past week in wrestling including:

The passing of Chavo Guerrero Sr.

Teddy Long being inducted in to the WWE Hall of Fame

Bray Wyatt as the new WWE Champion and whether he fits the image of a WWE Champion

Bayley & Naomi changing the face of the WWE Women’s Divison

Linda McMahon being sworn in as a member of Trump’s cabinet

The McMahon Family and Trump posing in the Oval Office

More…

WrestleZone will have some of Bill and his guests comments transcribed on the site in the coming days.

You can listen to the full archives for Is Wrestling Fixed? in the embedded audio player below: