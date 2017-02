Naomi Recalls Her WWE SD Women’s Title Win

WWE has released the following video on-line featuring Naomi recalling her WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship win from this past Sunday’s Elimination Chamber event:



Bill Apter Shares Classic Interviews w/ George Steele

Legendary pro wrestling journalist and 1Wrestling.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Apter has shared the following classic interviews he conducted with WWE Hall of Famer George “The Animal” Steele on the main page on 1Wrestling.com:





Related: WWE Issues Official Statement On The Passing Of WWE Hall Of Famer George “The Animal” Steele

The latest episode of Apter’s podcast Is Wrestling Fixed? was released this morning and can be listened to in the embedded audio player below: