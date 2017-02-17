WWE RAW Live Coming To Dublin This May (Video), Triple H & More Share Tweets On Passing Of George Steele

Nick Hausman
WWE RAW Live Coming To Dublin This May

WWE has released the following video on-line announcing that they will be doing a WWE Live event in Dublin, Ireland this May:

The video specifically mentions Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, The New Day and Sasha Banks as appearing.

Triple H & More Share Tweets On Passing Of George Steele

The following tweets are from a variety of current and former WWE Superstars sharing their thoughts on the passing of WWE Hall of Famer George “The Animal” Steele:

