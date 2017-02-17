WWE RAW Live Coming To Dublin This May (Video), Triple H & More Share Tweets On Passing Of George Steele

WWE RAW Live Coming To Dublin This May

WWE has released the following video on-line announcing that they will be doing a WWE Live event in Dublin, Ireland this May:

The video specifically mentions Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, The New Day and Sasha Banks as appearing.

Triple H & More Share Tweets On Passing Of George Steele

The following tweets are from a variety of current and former WWE Superstars sharing their thoughts on the passing of WWE Hall of Famer George “The Animal” Steele:

George Steele was a one of a kind performer who could make fans smile or boo…and his competitors laugh or cry… — Triple H (@TripleH) February 17, 2017

…I worked with him a lot when I first got to @WWE and was able to learn so much. My condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/wKbo1WCnzb — Triple H (@TripleH) February 17, 2017

Heard about George “The Animal” Steele today. As a kid, he made my tongue turn green just like his… #GeorgeTheAnimalSteele @WWE — Curtis Axel (@RealCurtisAxel) February 17, 2017

Sorry to hear of the passing of George “The Animal” Steel! He was an Agent/ producer when I first came to @WWE and was always very kind. — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) February 17, 2017

I had the pleasure of meeting the great George “The Animal” Steele not just a kind man but a true ICON of our industry. #RIPGeorgeSteele — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) February 17, 2017

I just read the sad news that George The Animal Steele passed away.Thank you for giving me so many wonderful childhood memories RIP — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) February 17, 2017

I feared him as a kid.

I cheered him as a teenager

I became friends w/him as an adult

Never be another like

George the Animal Steele pic.twitter.com/TdrIfod68i — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) February 17, 2017

REST IN PEACE GEORGE THE ANIMAL STEELE. YOU WERE ALWAYS THE INTELLIGENT BROTHER I LOVE YOU pic.twitter.com/4yQ1YyzyJ2 — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) February 17, 2017

The wrestling world lost one of the best today and I lost a good friend. RIP George”the animal” Steele. My prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/2b5ITY5Q7l — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) February 17, 2017