WWE RAW Live Coming To Dublin This May (Video), Triple H & More Share Tweets On Passing Of George Steele

WWE RAW Live Coming To Dublin This May
WWE has released the following video on-line announcing that they will be doing a WWE Live event in Dublin, Ireland this May:
The video specifically mentions Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, The New Day and Sasha Banks as appearing.
Triple H & More Share Tweets On Passing Of George Steele
The following tweets are from a variety of current and former WWE Superstars sharing their thoughts on the passing of WWE Hall of Famer George “The Animal” Steele:
