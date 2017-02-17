2/17 Edition of Impact Rebellion: The Broken Brothers Go To Mexico, Josh Barnett Challenges Lashley, More

WrestleZone Radio is proud to present the latest episode of Impact Rebellion!

On this episode of you Impact Rebellion Big Ray & Bin Hamin (aka Ben Duerr) are your hosts!

On this week’s episode of Impact…

The Broken Brothers Hardy obtain more tag team gold in Tijuana Mexico

Tyrus shares a fact of life with Eli Drake

Lashley is challenged by former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett

Davey Richards battles Eddie Edwards in a Street Fight!

Also we pay tribute to Chavo “Classic”, Nicole Bass and George “The Animal’ Steele.

This episode features the latest Breaking Kayfabe w/ Okayfabe where

Conor reports on the the new rolls in TNA for Jeff Jarrett as well as Scott D’amore and Dutch.

Please donate the GoFundMe page of Rip Rogers here and give back to someone who has giving so much to us!

LINK: www.gofundme.com/rip-rogers-raw-deal

