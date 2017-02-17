Eric Bischoff Talks WWE’s 4th Quarter ’16 Results, Sports Entertainment’s Four Key Revenue Streams, More



The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released just now and features former WCW & WWE Broadcaster “Mean” Gene Okerlund! You can find some of Eric’s comments regarding WWE’s 4th Quarter 2016 Report transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes On what he looks for in a WWE Quarterly Report: EB: Growth and revenue streams. Where is the business changing? If one sector of the business or one revenue stream is diminishing or losing ground. Where are they making it up and how? It’s like a balancing act. It’s always fun to look at the different sectors. Back in the day when I was doing it as a full time job, as I used to say, there were basically four legs to the table of the sports entertainment industry. Television and licensing was one of the revenue streams. PPV was another revenue stream. Live events was another revenue stream and then there was licensing and merchandising. Those were the four key revenue streams but as the business has evolved and entertainment has evolved now you have all the digital applications that are kind of sub-sectors, if you will, of those four corner posts. It’s fun to watch that evolve, develop and see how that’s changing the overall picture. In the full podcast Eric digs much deeper in to the details of WWE 4th Quarter ’16 results. Related: Gene Okerlund Tells Eric Bischoff What He Thought Of Eric Giving Away WWE RAW Results On WCW Nitro

This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling starts with Eric giving his take on a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling from this past week including: Brock Lesnar retiring from MMA

WWE’s 2016 4th Quarter Financial Report

Linda McMahon being confirmed as a member of Donald Trump’s cabinet

The McMahon Family photo with Donald Trump in the White House

Teddy Long joining the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class Eric then welcomes his guest for this week former WWE & WCW Broadcaster “Mean” Gene Okerlund! During his return appearance Gene and Eric speak candidly about: How Gene broke in to the business

Their respective relationships with Verne Gagne

The first time that Gene worked with Andre the Giant

How Andre dealt with life on the road and visiting Japan

Gene’s memories of Hulk Hogan debuting for Verne Gagne and the AWA

Hulk struggling with promos early in his career

Gene’s relationship with WWE Producer Kevin Dunn

How Kevin Dunn came to work for WWE

Gene’s Summerslam 1989 blooper where the set started to collapse around him

How Vince McMahon and Verne Gagne are similar and different

Gene’s 1993 exit from the then WWF

Gene’s WCW debut and Hulk following him not long after

Gene’s transition from WWF to WCW

The reaction Gene had to Eric and WCW giving away WWE’s results on Nitro

Mick Foley not being happy about the results being given away

The night Hulk Hogan turned and joined the NWO

Gene’s reaction to the way the NWO was being booked

What Gene is doing now with WWE

Their differences over the years

Something we don’t know about Gene

Who Gene’s “One Bad Cat” is

More… Today’s show then wraps up with an extended edition of the #BischoffOnWrestling mail bag segment You can listen to the full archives from Bischoff on Wrestling in the embedded audio player below: