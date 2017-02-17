George The Animal Steele Video Package, Polish Big Man Cuts Promo at NXT Live Event (Photos), Naomi’s Network Pick (Video)

Nick Paglino

george the animal steele

George The Animal Steele Video Package

WWE has released the following video package featuring George the Animal Steele career highlights:

Naomi’s Network Pick

Below is new WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi offering her WWE Network pick of the week:

Polish Big Man Cuts Promo at NXT Live Event

WWE NXT Superstar Babatunde Aiyegbusi did an in-ring promo at last night’s NXT live event in Jacksonville, FL. As seen below, the former football player from Poland towers over Andrea D’Marco. Aiyegbusi made his in-ring debut during a NXT battle royal in 2016 and worked his first singles match at a live event on January 14th of this year, defeating Chris Atkins:

george-the-animal-steeleNaomivideoWWEwwe nxt
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"