The SmackDown Title Main Event At WrestleMania, Trading AJ Styles & Roman Reigns

This first of four Chair Shot Reality videos this weekend looks at the top of the card for SmackDown Live. First, the WWE title picture: Justin LaBar: We need a Luke Harper versus Bray Wyatt payoff. We need a Randy Orton versus Bray Wyatt payoff. Why not put it together? Ronnell Hunt: It does make perfect sense. Juice Springsteen: I think Luke Haper proved himself at the Elimination Chamber match he had with Orton. He can be on a main event level stage and showing his talents at WrestleMania. It could be fantastic. It could blow the RAW title match out of the water at Mania assuming it’s Goldberg versus Lesnar for the title. The conversation continues on including Erick Rowan and more. Then the focus switches to AJ Styles and what’s next for him. A situation is brought up about moving Styles to RAW and Roman Reigns to SmackDown. Hear that reasoning and Ronnell Hunt making his point with a magic trick all in the video below: