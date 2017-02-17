The Rock Announces Former TNA Knockout to Play Unnamed Divas Champion in Upcoming Paige Film

A former TNA Knockout is officially making her return to the WWE family, albeit as a part of the upcoming film Fighting With My Family. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced via Instagram this Friday that 26-year-old independent wrestler Thea Trinidad will be playing an unnamed former Divas Champion in the WWE Studios and Seven Bucks Productions film, which will tell the story of Paige and her family’s history in pro wrestling. Thea has been wrestling for a little over seven years, and was brought into TNA by Tommy Dreamer in 2011 as “Rosita”, winning the short-lived TNA Knockouts Tag Team titles. She has made appearances for Ring of Honor, AAA in Mexico, Jeff Jarrett’s GFW promotion, Shine Wrestling, and was a part of WWE Developmental in 2013 and 2014. While it has not been announced who specifically Trinidad will be playing in the film, given her look with the old WWE Divas Championship in the photo featured below, the leading speculation is that it will be AJ Lee. It’s possible that the character will remain unnamed in the film, and that will largely depend on how big a role she ends up playing, but AJ Lee makes the most sense considering she was Paige’s first major rival on the WWE main roster, and really her biggest rival period. FINALLY… @theatrinidadtmt our #DivasChampion. Our @sevenbucksprod is proud to welcome Thea to our #FightingWithMyFamily cast! Casting the right woman to play our champion was critical. I wanted to keep the integrity of our movie’s authenticity. We had to find a woman who not only has a real star quality, but she also had to have a real reverence and love for our unique wrestling business. Thea has been working extremely hard for years on the independent wrestling circuit and for those who understand what that means – you know how much one has to love our crazy business to work independently for years. She has a star quality, great presence, humility and is always all about being, “the hardest worker in the room”. She’s working her butt off to put on an outstanding performance in our movie. Congrats, Thea and welcome to the cast. Let’s put in that work and move the crowd. #FightingWithMyFamily #TheaTrinidad #DivasChampion #SevenBucksProds #MisherFilms #Film4 #WWEFilms A post shared by therock (@therock) on Feb 17, 2017 at 11:19am PST