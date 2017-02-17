The Rock Announces Former TNA Knockout to Play Unnamed Divas Champion in Upcoming Paige Film

A former TNA Knockout is officially making her return to the WWE family, albeit as a part of the upcoming film Fighting With My Family. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced via Instagram this Friday that 26-year-old independent wrestler Thea Trinidad will be playing an unnamed former Divas Champion in the WWE Studios and Seven Bucks Productions film, which will tell the story of Paige and her family’s history in pro wrestling.
Thea has been wrestling for a little over seven years, and was brought into TNA by Tommy Dreamer in 2011 as “Rosita”, winning the short-lived TNA Knockouts Tag Team titles. She has made appearances for Ring of Honor, AAA in Mexico, Jeff Jarrett’s GFW promotion, Shine Wrestling, and was a part of WWE Developmental in 2013 and 2014.
While it has not been announced who specifically Trinidad will be playing in the film, given her look with the old WWE Divas Championship in the photo featured below, the leading speculation is that it will be AJ Lee. It’s possible that the character will remain unnamed in the film, and that will largely depend on how big a role she ends up playing, but AJ Lee makes the most sense considering she was Paige’s first major rival on the WWE main roster, and really her biggest rival period.
