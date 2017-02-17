Ric Flair on on ESPN First Take Ric Flair made a surprise appearance on EPSN’s First Take on Friday, on set from New Orleans, and discussed a variety of topics in typical “Nature Boy” fashion. Flair commented on his favorite boxers of all time, and weighed in on who would have won in a fight between him and Hulk Hogan in their respective primes. Check out Flair’s appearance in the video player above. Of course, Hogan vs. Flair is the biggest WrestleMania dream match that never happened, as the two were penciled in for a bout at WrestleMania VII that never came to pass. Of course, the two wrestling mega stars did end up locking up a few years later at WCW Clash of the Champions, and even had an excellent steel cage match at WCW Halloween Havoc in 1994. New Day Members Plays UFC 2 Featured below, Xavier Woods, Big E and Kofi Kingston of the New Day go at it on UpUpDownDown in EA Sports UFC 2. And before you ask, nobody got a chance to beat up Conor McGregor.