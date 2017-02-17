WWE Superstar AJ Styles made an appearance at Wizard World comic con in Portland this Friday, and headed up a Q&A panel with fans in attendance. When asked about his time in TNA with the likes of Samoa Joe and Christopher Daniels, and whether or not he ever envisioned himself and Joe as a part of the WWE roster, Styles had some interesting comments about the way Dixie Carter ran the promotion, according to 411mania.com.
Styles also commented on his life after Impact Wrestling, specifically praising how he was treated by Ring of Honor and how New Japan Pro Wrestling treated him “like a superstar”. He also noted that it was a much needed boost, after his ego was “definitely flattened due to TNA’s service”. AJ was with TNA from the very start, working the first ever weekly pay-per-view and stayed with the promotion consistently for over ten years. During his run he was a five-time world champion, a six-time tag team champion, and a six-time X-Division Champion.
