WWE Superstar AJ Styles made an appearance at Wizard World comic con in Portland this Friday, and headed up a Q&A panel with fans in attendance. When asked about his time in TNA with the likes of Samoa Joe and Christopher Daniels, and whether or not he ever envisioned himself and Joe as a part of the WWE roster, Styles had some interesting comments about the way Dixie Carter ran the promotion, according to 411mania.com. “Well, at that time Joe and I were hoping to make TNA a big deal. You know, that was what we wanted to do. The problem was, the person who owned the company, she didn’t see that in us. She didn’t see us as the stars that put TNA on the map and not just me but like, Jerry Lynn and Christopher Daniels, and Low Ki, all those guys who did great things and she just didn’t see it. To put it bluntly, she wanted to be WWE-lite and nobody wanted to see that. They wanted to see something different. And at one point in time, it was a great place to work.” Styles also commented on his life after Impact Wrestling, specifically praising how he was treated by Ring of Honor and how New Japan Pro Wrestling treated him “like a superstar”. He also noted that it was a much needed boost, after his ego was “definitely flattened due to TNA’s service”. AJ was with TNA from the very start, working the first ever weekly pay-per-view and stayed with the promotion consistently for over ten years. During his run he was a five-time world champion, a six-time tag team champion, and a six-time X-Division Champion.