The following are results from Friday night’s WWE Dallas live event in Texas, featuring the stars of the Monday Night Raw brand. This was somewhat of a special live event, as Brock Lesnar was advertised to compete. No Kevin Owens or Chris Jericho, however.

(1) Enzo Amore & Big Cass def. Rusev & Jinder Mahal

(2) Neville def. Rich Swann to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

(3) Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson def. The New Day, and Cesaro & Sheamus in a triple threat match to retain the WWE Tag Team Championships

(4) Sin Cara, Curtis Axel, The Golden Truth vs. Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neil & The Shining Stars ended in a no contest, when Brock Lesnar made a surprise appearance and suplexed literally everyone. He finished it off by hitting an F5 on the Titus Brand.

– Paul Heyman came out and, with Brock Lesnar still in the ring, challenged the Big Show to an impromptu match.

(5) Brock Lesnar def. Big Show

(6) Samoa Joe def. Sami Zayn

(7) Sasha Banks & Bayley def. Charlotte Flair & Dana Brooke

(8) Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman