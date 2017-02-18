A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Feb 17, 2017 at 8:13pm PST Brock Lesnar made a rare live event appearance at a Monday Night Raw brand house show in Dallas, Texas this Friday night, and before taking place in his advertised match against the seven foot tall Big Show, the “Beast Incarnate” took out his aggression on a chunk of the roster. You can check out footage from Lesnar’s surprise mauling in the video above, where he took out Sin Cara, Curtis Axel, R-Truth, Goldust, Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neil, and the Shining Stars with a series of devastating suplexes.