AAW Art of War Results

February 17, 2017

Marionette Park, IL (1) Chuck Taylor & Trent Baretta (Best Friends) def. Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett (The Besties in the World) (2) Zema Ion def. Connor Braxton (3) Matt Riddle def. Jason Kincaid (4) Trevor Lee def. Matt Sydal. This was a singe match, where Trevor Lee was forced to defend the AAW Tag Team Championships. (5) Low Ki def. El Hijo Del Fantasma (6) Michael Elgin & Brian Cage (The Unbreakable F’in Machines) def. Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz (7) Abyss def. Eddie Kingston (8) ACH, AR Fox & Fenix def. Sami Callihan & OI4K (The Killer Cult) in a six-man tag team match. Fenix pinned Callihan, the AAW World Heavyweight Champion, so he may every well be back in the title picture soon.