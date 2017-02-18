Finn Balor Returning to the Ring In Time for WrestleMania?, New Wrestling Show Debuting Tonight, Bella Twins Photoshoot Preview

Finn Balor Returning to the Ring In Time for WrestleMania?

Injured WWE star Finn Balor is being advertised for WWE live events in Buffalo, NY on March 10th, Toronto on March 11th and White Plains, NY on March 26th. The former WWE Universal Champion, who has been out of action since SummerSlam 2016, will likely be competing at WrestleMania 33 if he indeed competes at the above live events.

New Wrestling Show Debuting Tonight

Tonight, the FITE App is streaming Championship Wrestling From Hollywood: Episode 298 at 7pm EST.

Then, immediately after Championship Wrestling From Hollywood, FITE App will air the debut of IZW Fallout, which brings a new tradition to Impact Zone Wrestling.

See the next chapter for all the IZW Superstars on February 18th and witness the “FALLOUT” between Jermaine Johnson & Montego Seeka, Randy Price & Double D, Johnny Z & Aaron Neil and much more.

You can download the FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link.

Bella Twins Photoshoot

As noted, The Bella Twins were filming with YouTube star Lilly Singh in Los Angeles this week. They also did a new shoot with Complex Magazine while in town, seen in the photos below: