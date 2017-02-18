George The Animal Steele on the Origin of His Green Tongue and the Turnbuckle Bite, Working with Bruno Sammartino at MSG and More

Following the news of the passing of WWE Hall of Famer George The Animal Steele, The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling has released in interview with The Animal from back in April of 2015. The following are some interview highlights and you can listen to it in full in the video player below:
Origins of the green tongue:
From the tongue to the turnbuckles, how did the turnbuckle bite originate?
Working with Bruno Sammartino:
The feeling of the crowd during a match with Bruno:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?