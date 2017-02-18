Ivan Koloff’s Pro Wrestling Legacy in His Own Words, Barry Darsow Talks Working with Koloff, the Night Koloff Defeated Bruno Sammartino, More

Following the news of the passing of Pro Wrestling legend Ivan Koloff, The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling has released an interview with Koloff from back in March 2015. The interview also contains comments from fellow Russian stable member “Krusher Krushev”, aka Demolition Smash Barry Darsow. The following are some highlights and you can watch the entire interviews in the videos below. Ivan Koloff’s Legacy In Wrestling In His Own Words: “I suppose probably that the enduring part no matter what territory I went in I ended up being successful. It is just that idea of the big win (against Bruno) I guess because that had to be the most thing that people associated me with right away. Now, that is probably first and probably second is my run I had with Nikita (Koloff). That was really entertaining to the people and they really enjoyed that I think”. Barry Darsow on Being able to work with and learn from Ivan Koloff on a nightly basis: “Ivan first of all is the greatest guy in the world when it comes to the wrestling business. Outside the business he truly is a great man. I thought that I really knew how to wrestle before I got to Crocket’s territory and when I hooked up with Ivan there were so many different things that I learned from Ivan that I never knew you could do and following him to me made me ten times better than what I was. Ivan was just incredible and is a true professional.”