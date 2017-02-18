More on Samoa Joe’s WWE Fastlane Opponent, Who Tops This Week’s ESPN WWE Power Rankings?, Vampiro Gets a New Role in AAA (Photo)

ESPN WWE Power Rankings

ESPN has released its latest WWE Power Rankings and below are the top 5:

Kevin Owens AJ Styles Chris Jericho Bray Wyatt Randy Orton

More on Samoa Joe’s WWE Fastlane Opponent

Samoa Joe made his WWE main roster live event debut last night in Dallas, and defeated Sami Zayn in a singles match. A match between Joe and Sami Zayn is expected to be announced for the March 5th WWE Fastlane PPV. Joe was originally scheduled to face Seth Rollins at Fastlane prior to Rollins’ injury.

Vampiro Gets a New Role in AAA (Photo)

As seen below, Lucha Underground’s Vampiro has been named the new AAA Director of Talent: