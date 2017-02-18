TNA Reportedly Offers Return Contract to Former World Champion

According to F4WOnline.com, TNA has offered former World Champion Nick “Magnus” Aldis a contract to return to the company.

As of this writing, a deal has yet to be signed, however it’s being said talks between TNA and Aldis are serious.

Magnus debuted in TNA back in 2008, and spent 7 years with the company, leaving back in 2015. Magnus revealed in an interview shortly after he left TNA that the decision to leave was his, as he felt TNA was no longer in a position financially to pay him according to the structure of his contract.