Kurt Angle recently spoke with Forbes to discuss Linda McMahon, the current talent in WWE and why John Cena is the greats of all time. You can read the entire interview here. Highlights below: On Linda McMahon: “She has done the business aspect of that company (the WWE) for all this time. She deserves that. If anybody is going to be able to represent the United States for small businesses, it’s Linda McMahon. She has taken WWE from a semi-small company into a worldwide mecca. She singlehandedly did that. Vince was more the hands-on approach, as far as entertainment was concerned, but Linda McMahon deserves that job more than anybody and I’m so happy for her.” On John Cena: “He has been the staple of sports entertainment for the last 11 years. The incredible thing about John, John has never been known, personally for all of us, as a fighter. He’s not a guy who’s going to to throw fists and mix it up. But what he has been able to endure for 12, 13 years. Nobody has ever done that. “John Cena is the man. I don’t know anybody else who has gone 13 years on top…I’m not going to say he’s the greatest athlete in WWE history, but he will go down as the greatest of all time in WWE history.” On who he wants to induct him into the WWE HOF: “I would say (Steve) Austin, Cena, Undertaker and Brock Lesnar are my four picks.”