Mojo Rawley on Rob Gronkowski Possibly Working with WWE, WWE Referee Undergoes Surgery, Jericho Has Bad Flower Experience

Mojo Rawley on Rob Gronkowski Possibly Working with WWE WWE star Mojo Rawley recently spoke with ESPN and below is what Rawley had to say about New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski possibly working with WWE in the future: “Rob has been a fan of the WWE for a long time. Trust me, we’ve been talking about this for years and whenever the time is right and whenever the stars are aligned, I can tell you he will be raring to get over here. He’s fired up doing something with me here at WWE, and I can’t wait to have him. We’ve been dreaming about it for years.” WWE Referee Undergoes Surgery As noted, WWE referee Charles Robinson suffered a foot injury during the John Cena vs AJ Styles match at WWE Royal Rumble, and Robinson has revealed on Twitter that he recently underwent surgery to repair the injury: Heading into surgery! Very excited for great results. See you soon @WWE @WWEUniverse pic.twitter.com/DckQ7Cm8YW — Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) February 17, 2017 All done! That to @Lodi1Brad for helping me out! #TrueFriend pic.twitter.com/D7NWx66sEV — Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) February 17, 2017 Jericho Has Bad Flower Experience Chris Jericho took to Twitter to vent his frustration with a recent 1-800-Flowers experience, and you can check out the posts below: @IAmJericho I’m so sorry that this happened to you. — 1800flowers CustCare (@1800flowershelp) February 15, 2017 @1800flowershelp @IAmJericho but not sorry enough to fix it?

— Preston H (@PrestonAPI) February 15, 2017