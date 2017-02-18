Mojo Rawley on Rob Gronkowski Possibly Working with WWE, WWE Referee Undergoes Surgery, Jericho Has Bad Flower Experience

Nick Paglino
mojo rawley

Photo by Michael S. Williamson

Mojo Rawley on Rob Gronkowski Possibly Working with WWE

WWE star Mojo Rawley recently spoke with ESPN and below is what Rawley had to say about New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski possibly working with WWE in the future:

“Rob has been a fan of the WWE for a long time. Trust me, we’ve been talking about this for years and whenever the time is right and whenever the stars are aligned, I can tell you he will be raring to get over here. He’s fired up doing something with me here at WWE, and I can’t wait to have him. We’ve been dreaming about it for years.”

WWE Referee Undergoes Surgery

As noted, WWE referee Charles Robinson suffered a foot injury during the John Cena vs AJ Styles match at WWE Royal Rumble, and Robinson has revealed on Twitter that he recently underwent surgery to repair the injury:

Jericho Has Bad Flower Experience

Chris Jericho took to Twitter to vent his frustration with a recent 1-800-Flowers experience, and you can check out the posts below:

AJ Stylescharles-robinsonChris JerichoJohn Cenamojo-rawleyrob gronkowskiWWEWWE Royal Rumble
